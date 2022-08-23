NewsVideos

Disabled but Not Defeated, Meet Raja Babu Sharma, The Dhoni of Divyang

This is the story of 31-year-old Ghaziabad resident- Raja Babu Sharma aka the Dhoni of Divyang who has proved that disability is a state of mind. In 1997, when Raja Babu was about eight years old, he lost his leg in an accident. But this didn’t deter him from playing cricket. He carried on with his daily practice.

|Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 02:10 PM IST
This is the story of 31-year-old Ghaziabad resident- Raja Babu Sharma aka the Dhoni of Divyang who has proved that disability is a state of mind. In 1997, when Raja Babu was about eight years old, he lost his leg in an accident. But this didn’t deter him from playing cricket. He carried on with his daily practice.

All Videos

Telangana Congress leader Rashid Khan gave controversial statement
15:43
Telangana Congress leader Rashid Khan gave controversial statement
T Raja Controversial Speech: BJP hates Prophet Muhammad and Muslims - Asaduddin Owaisi
9:31
T Raja Controversial Speech: BJP hates Prophet Muhammad and Muslims - Asaduddin Owaisi
Raja Singh Arrested in Hyderabad Over Comments On Prophet Mohammed
11:22
Raja Singh Arrested in Hyderabad Over Comments On Prophet Mohammed
Hyderabad: Muslims protest against BJP MLA Raja Singh
11:31
Hyderabad: Muslims protest against BJP MLA Raja Singh
Jammu And Kashmir: Infiltration bid foiled in Nowshera, two infiltrators killed
4:44
Jammu And Kashmir: Infiltration bid foiled in Nowshera, two infiltrators killed

Trending Videos

15:43
Telangana Congress leader Rashid Khan gave controversial statement
9:31
T Raja Controversial Speech: BJP hates Prophet Muhammad and Muslims - Asaduddin Owaisi
11:22
Raja Singh Arrested in Hyderabad Over Comments On Prophet Mohammed
11:31
Hyderabad: Muslims protest against BJP MLA Raja Singh
4:44
Jammu And Kashmir: Infiltration bid foiled in Nowshera, two infiltrators killed