Disabled but Not Defeated, Meet Raja Babu Sharma, The Dhoni of Divyang

This is the story of 31-year-old Ghaziabad resident- Raja Babu Sharma aka the Dhoni of Divyang who has proved that disability is a state of mind. In 1997, when Raja Babu was about eight years old, he lost his leg in an accident. But this didn’t deter him from playing cricket. He carried on with his daily practice.

| Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 02:10 PM IST

