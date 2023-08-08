trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646107
Discussion on No Confidence Motion to begin in Parliament from today

|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 08:43 AM IST
No Confidence Motion In Parliament: Today the opposition will be tested on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. Along with this, Rahul Gandhi can take part in the debate after returning to Parliament. PM Modi has called a meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party to decide the strategy.

All Videos

Principal arrested after student's death in Azamgarh
play icon0:33
Principal arrested after student's death in Azamgarh
Allahabad High Court to hold hearing on new petitions in Gyanvapi Case
play icon0:36
Allahabad High Court to hold hearing on new petitions in Gyanvapi Case
Makeup Artist dies in car accident in Civil Lines
play icon0:32
Makeup Artist dies in car accident in Civil Lines
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 8th August 2023
play icon5:41
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 8th August 2023
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how and what effect does Manglik Dosha have?
play icon4:21
 Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how and what effect does Manglik Dosha have?

