District administration in Haryana’s Nuh razes down illegal encroachments

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 06:41 PM IST
The District Administration of Nuh, Haryana on August 04 razed down illegal encroachments in the district. This anti-encroachment drive came after clashes were reported in Nuh on July 31.

