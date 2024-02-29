trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726171
DK Shivakumar Assures Stability: 'This Government Will Stay for 5 Years'

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 03:25 PM IST
Following a meeting with Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders Vikramaditya Singh and Pratibha Singh in Shimla, Congress observer DK Shivakumar expressed confidence in the government's stability. He stated, "All is well. This government will stay for 5 years. All issues have been sorted out. We are hearing all the MLAs. There is no problem in the government."

