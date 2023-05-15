हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Latest
India
Election
IPL 2023
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
DK Shivakumar's big statement
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 15, 2023, 06:51 PM IST
Who will be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka? Churning is going on in the Congress party regarding this question. Meanwhile, a big statement of Congress leader DK Shivkumar has come to the fore.
×
All Videos
2:2
Karnataka CM Race: DK Shivakumar's Big Statement Ahead Of Delhi Visit
5:37
Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's U-turn at the invitation of Dhirendra Shastri
5:18
Big revelation on Hizb-ut-Tahrir
11:9
Does Vidyut Jammwal Believe in Miracles And Shortcuts? Watch Exclusive Interview | Zee News English
1:50
Delhi: Former Karnataka CM & Congress Leader Siddaramaiah arrives at the airport
Trending Videos
2:2
Karnataka CM Race: DK Shivakumar's Big Statement Ahead Of Delhi Visit
5:37
Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's U-turn at the invitation of Dhirendra Shastri
5:18
Big revelation on Hizb-ut-Tahrir
11:9
Does Vidyut Jammwal Believe in Miracles And Shortcuts? Watch Exclusive Interview | Zee News English
1:50
Delhi: Former Karnataka CM & Congress Leader Siddaramaiah arrives at the airport
DK Shivakumar,dk shivakumar latest news,dk shivakumar emotional,dk shivakumar today news,dk shivakumar son,dk shivakumar news,dk shivakumar speech,dk shivakumar crying,dk shivakumar breaks down,dk shivakumar cry,dk shivakumar wife,dk shivakumar live,dk shivakumar cries,dk shivakumar daughter,dk shivakumar press meet,dk shivakumar statement,DK Shivakumar Vs Siddaramaiah,D K Shivakumar,DK Shivkumar,Karnataka CM,Congress,