videoDetails

DK Shivkumar makes big statement on Karnataka CM Post

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 16, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

After the results of the Karnataka Assembly elections, the possibility of announcing the new Chief Minister is being expressed today. Whereas DK Shivkumar has left for Delhi. Before leaving for Delhi, DK Shivkumar's big statement came out and said, 'I will not betray the party'.