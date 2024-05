videoDetails

DNA: 1 killed, in blast at Chhattisgarh’s largest explosives factory

Sonam | Updated: May 25, 2024, 11:42 PM IST

A major accident took place in Bemetara, Chhattisgarh on Saturday. Here a big explosion took place in the biggest gunpowder factory of the state. The explosion was so powerful that the sound of the explosion was heard for several kilometers. Let us tell you that one person died in this accident and many others are said to be injured. watch this report.