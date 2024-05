videoDetails

DNA: ₹37.5 crore seized by ED belongs to Alamgir

Sonam | Updated: May 17, 2024, 11:58 PM IST

ED today made a big claim regarding Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam. According to ED officials, Rs 32 crore found from the house of the servant of Alamgir Alam's private secretary belongs to Alamgir Alam. The Enforcement Directorate had raided different locations of Alamgir Alam's personal secretary and his servant Jahangir Alam. After which the complete horoscope of Alamgir's black treasure has come to light.