Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2765709
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Abdullah finds terrorists 'helpless'?

Sonam|Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 02:12 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Kathua Terror Attack Update: On July 7, an army camp was attacked in Manjakot, Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. On July 8, there was a grenade attack on an army vehicle in Kathua, in which 5 soldiers were martyred. And just yesterday terrorists opened fire on the police post in Udhampur. After a long time, the target of terrorists is Jammu region more than Kashmir. Omar Abdullah today said that if you do not hold elections and do not return statehood, then terrorists will do all this.

All Videos

DNA: Ground Report from Delhi School
Play Icon08:16
DNA: Ground Report from Delhi School
Taal Thok Ke: Politics over Terrorist Attacks in Jammu Kashmir!
Play Icon49:46
Taal Thok Ke: Politics over Terrorist Attacks in Jammu Kashmir!
After Akbarnagar in Lucknow, now bulldozer action in Abrar Nagar
Play Icon02:05
After Akbarnagar in Lucknow, now bulldozer action in Abrar Nagar
Big revelation on Khandwa Terrorist Faizan
Play Icon00:52
Big revelation on Khandwa Terrorist Faizan
Mamata Banerjee will meet Uddhav Thackeray tomorrow
Play Icon00:47
Mamata Banerjee will meet Uddhav Thackeray tomorrow

Trending Videos

DNA: Ground Report from Delhi School
play icon8:16
DNA: Ground Report from Delhi School
Taal Thok Ke: Politics over Terrorist Attacks in Jammu Kashmir!
play icon49:46
Taal Thok Ke: Politics over Terrorist Attacks in Jammu Kashmir!
After Akbarnagar in Lucknow, now bulldozer action in Abrar Nagar
play icon2:5
After Akbarnagar in Lucknow, now bulldozer action in Abrar Nagar
Big revelation on Khandwa Terrorist Faizan
play icon0:52
Big revelation on Khandwa Terrorist Faizan
Mamata Banerjee will meet Uddhav Thackeray tomorrow
play icon0:47
Mamata Banerjee will meet Uddhav Thackeray tomorrow