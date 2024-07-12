videoDetails

DNA: Abdullah finds terrorists 'helpless'?

Sonam | Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 02:12 AM IST

Kathua Terror Attack Update: On July 7, an army camp was attacked in Manjakot, Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir. On July 8, there was a grenade attack on an army vehicle in Kathua, in which 5 soldiers were martyred. And just yesterday terrorists opened fire on the police post in Udhampur. After a long time, the target of terrorists is Jammu region more than Kashmir. Omar Abdullah today said that if you do not hold elections and do not return statehood, then terrorists will do all this.