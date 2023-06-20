NewsVideos
DNA: Adipurush's 'trial' in the court of religion, why Dhritarashtra became the censor board on Adipurush

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 12:04 AM IST
DNA: Controversy continues in the country regarding Adipurush, while demonstrations are being held at different places in the country regarding the dialogues of the film and the getup of the actors. At the same time, the writer of the film Manoj Muntashir has talked about changing the dialogues of the film.

