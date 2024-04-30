Advertisement
DNA: After Surat, another jolt to Congress

Sonam|Updated: Apr 30, 2024, 03:06 AM IST
Party's candidate from Indore Lok Sabha seat, Akshay Kanti Bam, withdrew his nomination. 29th April i.e. today was the last date for nomination. Therefore, with the date of nomination coming out, the candidature of Congress from this seat also ended. The sudden joining of Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam in BJP has been a triple blow for the Congress.

