DNA: AIMIM's "Mumbai Chalo" Call: Owaisi Sparks Controversy

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 24, 2024, 02:26 AM IST

Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM party has mobilized its leaders across Maharashtra with the slogan “Mumbai Chalo”. Leaders like Imtiaz Jaleel are leading the march, with videos circulating of the journey toward Mumbai. As the march gains momentum, it raises the question: why is Owaisi making provocative speeches in Allah’s name? Stay tuned for the complete story.