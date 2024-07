videoDetails

DNA: Akhilesh Yadav's 'monsoon offer'

Sonam | Updated: Jul 19, 2024, 03:16 AM IST

There are now indications from UP that Yogi Adityanath will remain the CM, and Keshav Maurya may again be asked to handle the organization of UP. After winning the maximum number of seats in UP, Akhilesh Yadav is not leaving any chance to enjoy the BJP these days. Today again he did the same. However, in the monsoon offer, Akhilesh neither wrote the word MLA, nor BJP nor the name of Keshav Maurya.