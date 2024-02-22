trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723588
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani

Sonam|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 12:02 AM IST
Ameen Sayani, who made people crazy about radio with his lively voice and brilliant style for 42 years, has said goodbye to the world. Radio king Ameen Sayani has passed away. He was 91 years old. He had a heart attack on Tuesday night. After which he was taken to the hospital. Where he breathed his last. His last rites will be performed on Thursday.

