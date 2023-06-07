DNA: America has stopped speaking of Rahul Gandhi!
|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 12:18 AM IST
America's White House has given an important statement on India's democracy. This statement is being linked to stopping Rahul Gandhi's speech. Rahul Gandhi is preparing to return from America and PM Modi is preparing to go on America tour. The White House said that if you want to see a vibrant democracy, then you can go to Delhi and see.
Dna videos,Rahul Gandhi US Visit Live Updates,Rahul Gandhi in Washington DC,rahul gandhi on bjp,Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi,rahul gandhi against india,National Press Club in Washington DC,Rahul Gandhi,Rahul Gandhi foreign visits,Congress vs BJP,Foreign intervention In India's Domestic Politics,PM Modi,Rahul Gandhi visit to US,Rahul Gandhi Embarrassed India In US,Rahul Gandhi Attacks RSS In America,Joe Biden Reply To Rahul Gandhi,Joe Biden Attacks Rahul Gandhi,
By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
Cookies Setting
By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device and the processing of information obtained via those cookies (including about your preferences, device and online activity) by us and our commercial partners to enhance site navigation, personalise ads, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. More information can be found in our Cookies and Privacy Policy. You can amend your cookie settings to reject non-essential cookies by clicking Cookie Settings below.
Manage Consent Preferences
Strictly Necessary Cookies
These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work or you may not be able to login.
Functional Cookies
These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly.
Targeting Cookies
These cookies may be set through our site by our advertising partners. They may be used by those companies to build a profile of your interests and show you relevant adverts on other sites. They are also used to limit the number of times you see an advert as well as help measure the effectiveness of an advertising campaign. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising.
Performance Cookies
These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we may not know when you have visited our site, and may not be able to monitor its performance.