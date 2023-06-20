NewsVideos
DNA: America is beginning to understand the 'meaning' of India

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to reach America shortly from now. PM Modi has visited America 6 times so far. This time President Joe Biden has invited him. Tomorrow, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Modi will do yoga with 195 countries at the UN headquarters.

Indian BOSS in America, USA echoed with slogans of Modi-Modi
Indian BOSS in America, USA echoed with slogans of Modi-Modi
After leaving the hotel, PM Modi suddenly started walking on the 'American' streets.
After leaving the hotel, PM Modi suddenly started walking on the 'American' streets.
PM Modi US Visit LIVE Updates:Modi arrived on the first state visit of America
PM Modi US Visit LIVE Updates:Modi arrived on the first state visit of America
PM Modi USA Visit: People of Indian origin warmly welcomed PM at New York Airport
PM Modi USA Visit: People of Indian origin warmly welcomed PM at New York Airport
PM Modi US Visit LIVE Updates: PM Modi's tweet after reaching America
PM Modi US Visit LIVE Updates: PM Modi's tweet after reaching America

