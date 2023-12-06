trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696131
DNA: 'Amit Shah Vs Nehru' on Kashmir issue in Lok Sabha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
Debate was going on in the Lok Sabha for the second day on the Jammu and Kashmir Amendment Bill, in which there was a provision to reserve two seats for Kashmiri migrants and one seat for those displaced from PoK in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. During the debate on this, when Home Minister Amit Shah started speaking, the matter first reached to Article 370 and then gradually reached to Pandit Nehru. Amit Shah directly held Pandit Nehru responsible for the Kashmir problem and then mentioned two blunders of Pandit Nehru behind the creation of PoK.
