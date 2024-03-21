Advertisement
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'

Sonam|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 12:04 AM IST
The World Happiness Report of the year 2024 shows that the happiest country in the world is Finland. Talking about the top 10 happy countries, Denmark is at second place, Iceland is at third place, Sweden is at fourth place, Israel is at fifth place, Netherlands is at sixth place, Norway is at seventh place, Luxembourg is at eighth place, Switzerland is at ninth place and Australia is at 10th place. India has been placed at number 126 in this report of happy countries. Myanmar's ranking is 118 in the list of happy countries. That means more than India.

