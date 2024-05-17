Advertisement
DNA: Analysis of West Bengal Violence!

Sonam|Updated: May 17, 2024, 12:02 AM IST
In this Lok Sabha election, West Bengal is the only state in the country where violence has taken place in every phase. West Bengal has earned a bad image in the entire country due to its bloody nature of political violence. This time so far an average of 60 percent voting has taken place in Jammu and Kashmir. And the biggest thing is that there is no news of election violence. But in West Bengal, an average of 79 percent voting took place in the four phases, but there was election violence in every phase.

