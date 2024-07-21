Advertisement
DNA: Army Chief General Upendra Rawat Visits Jammu today

Sonam|Updated: Jul 21, 2024, 02:32 AM IST
DNA: Army Chief General Upendra Rawat has reached Jammu today. Here he held a meeting with BSF and CRPF officers...and reviewed the military action being taken to respond to the challenge of terrorists shifting from Kashmir to Jammu. Actually, this visit of the Army Chief to Jammu is happening at a time when terrorist activities have increased in the Jammu area for the last 3 months...and now the Army Chief has reached the ground and made it clear that the action of the Indian Army against terrorism is going to be intensified.

