trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695113
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023: Modi means 'guarantee of victory' in elections!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party has achieved historic victory over BJP in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, PM Modi said in his speech that today's hat-trick is a guarantee of a hat-trick in 2024. These election results are also a big lesson for Congress and the arrogant alliance. The lesson is that the country's trust cannot be won just by the family members coming together on the stage. Congress has suffered a very shameful defeat in Rajasthan, after which Ashok Gehlot resigned.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023-- Congress surrender before 2024?
Play Icon4:32
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023-- Congress surrender before 2024?
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023-- Modi speaks on '2024 plan'
Play Icon9:44
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023-- Modi speaks on '2024 plan'
Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Today's victory is a warning to the ghamandiya alliance'', says PM Modi
Play Icon6:5
Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Today's victory is a warning to the ghamandiya alliance'', says PM Modi
Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' has won today says PM Modi
Play Icon43:15
Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' has won today says PM Modi
Shivraj Singh: 'Women power win Madhya Pradesh for BJP'
Play Icon3:11
Shivraj Singh: 'Women power win Madhya Pradesh for BJP'

Trending Videos

DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023-- Congress surrender before 2024?
play icon4:32
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023-- Congress surrender before 2024?
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023-- Modi speaks on '2024 plan'
play icon9:44
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023-- Modi speaks on '2024 plan'
Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Today's victory is a warning to the ghamandiya alliance'', says PM Modi
play icon6:5
Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Today's victory is a warning to the ghamandiya alliance'', says PM Modi
Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' has won today says PM Modi
play icon43:15
Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' has won today says PM Modi
Shivraj Singh: 'Women power win Madhya Pradesh for BJP'
play icon3:11
Shivraj Singh: 'Women power win Madhya Pradesh for BJP'
DNA Video,Assembly elections 2023,Assembly Election Results 2023,telangana assembly elections 2023,Election Results 2023,telangana assembly election results 2023,Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023,mp assembly election 2023,election results 2023 live,MP Assembly Elections 2023,Assembly Election 2023,election result 2023,Election result,ashok gehlot resign,rajasthan election result 2023,Rahul Gandhi,modi full speech,modi on assembly election result 2023,Chhattisgarh,DNA,