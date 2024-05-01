Advertisement
DNA: AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine may cause blood clotting

Sonam|Updated: May 01, 2024, 02:16 AM IST
British company Astrazeneca, which manufactures Corona vaccine, has admitted that their vaccine can cause TTS i.e. Thrombosis Thrombocytopenia Syndrome in some cases. Due to this disease, blood clots form in the body and the number of platelets falls.

