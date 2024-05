videoDetails

DNA: Bangladesh MP found dead in Kolkata

Sonam | Updated: May 23, 2024, 12:04 AM IST

Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim, who was missing in India for the last eight days, has been murdered in Kolkata. According to the police, MP Azim was murdered by betel nut killers who came from Bangladesh. The disappearance of the Bangladesh MP remained a mystery for eight days. Now his murder has become a mystery. The question is who would have murdered the Bangladeshi MP in India?