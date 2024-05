videoDetails

DNA: Bark Air, a new airline for dogs

Sonam | Updated: May 25, 2024, 02:00 AM IST

An American airlines company has started Dog Only Flight. The specialty of this Dog Only Flight of America's BARK Airlines is that all the facilities in it have been provided keeping dogs in mind. Just as the food will be to the liking of dogs, the flight seats have been designed keeping in mind the comfort of dogs. This flight of BARK Airlines took its first flight on 23 May, which traveled from London to New York and Los Angeles.