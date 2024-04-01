Advertisement
DNA: Big revelation on Mira-Bhayandar's 'land mafia company'

Apr 01, 2024
Even after 75 years of independence, people have to pay tax on their land. And even today the East India Company is present in the country. This is happening in Thane district adjacent to the country's financial capital Mumbai. Where a private company collects tax from people to build houses on its own land.

