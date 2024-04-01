Advertisement
DNA: Big revelation on Mumbai's 'Lagaan Company'

Sonam|Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 11:12 PM IST
A law made by the British still operates in Mira Road and Bhayandar area. Even today, if the people living in this area have to buy any land, build a house on a plot, or get reconstruction done in place of an old building, then they have to pay Lagaan to a company called The Estate Investment Company.

