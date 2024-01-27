trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714722
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar to resign soon?

Sonam|Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 11:56 PM IST
Follow Us
If there is anyone who is the biggest guarantee of 'turnaround' in politics, it is Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. It is almost certain that Nitish will reverse course again and now he will leave the I.N.D.I.A alliance and form a new government with BJP.

All Videos

Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar Likely to Take Oath on Sunday
Play Icon20:36
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar Likely to Take Oath on Sunday
Taal Thok Ke: Who is responsible for Bihar Political Crisis?
Play Icon32:28
Taal Thok Ke: Who is responsible for Bihar Political Crisis?
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar not to resign today
Play Icon3:37
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar not to resign today
Land For Job Scam: Delhi Court Summons Lalu Yadav's Family
Play Icon2:21
Land For Job Scam: Delhi Court Summons Lalu Yadav's Family
Bihar Political Crisis: Amit Shah to arrive in Bihar tomorrow
Play Icon2:21
Bihar Political Crisis: Amit Shah to arrive in Bihar tomorrow

Trending Videos

Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar Likely to Take Oath on Sunday
play icon20:36
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar Likely to Take Oath on Sunday
Taal Thok Ke: Who is responsible for Bihar Political Crisis?
play icon32:28
Taal Thok Ke: Who is responsible for Bihar Political Crisis?
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar not to resign today
play icon3:37
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar not to resign today
Land For Job Scam: Delhi Court Summons Lalu Yadav's Family
play icon2:21
Land For Job Scam: Delhi Court Summons Lalu Yadav's Family
Bihar Political Crisis: Amit Shah to arrive in Bihar tomorrow
play icon2:21
Bihar Political Crisis: Amit Shah to arrive in Bihar tomorrow