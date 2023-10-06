trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671955
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Bollywood Celebrities on ED's radar!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
ED's action against Mahadev Book App, which promotes gambling in the name of sports in the country, is continuing. Now ED's investigation in this matter has reached Bollywood Celebrities. ED has made preparations to interrogate many Bollywood celebrities in the money laundering case regarding Mahadev betting app. ED has also issued summons to some big stars, in which they have to appear before ED and answer questions related to Mahadev Betting App.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: 'Reality check' of caste survey report in Bihar
play icon15:19
DNA: 'Reality check' of caste survey report in Bihar
Deshhit: Russia's big attack on Canada!
play icon11:52
Deshhit: Russia's big attack on Canada!
Mission Raniganj Public Review: Akshay Kumar Acted Fearless In this daring Rescue Thriller
play icon1:20
Mission Raniganj Public Review: Akshay Kumar Acted Fearless In this daring Rescue Thriller
Thankyou for coming public review: Despite Star Turns, The Film Falls Short Of Expectations
play icon1:27
Thankyou for coming public review: Despite Star Turns, The Film Falls Short Of Expectations
Shubman Gill Tested Positive For Dengue, Doubtful For India-Australia World Cup Match | World Cup
play icon1:49
Shubman Gill Tested Positive For Dengue, Doubtful For India-Australia World Cup Match | World Cup

Trending Videos

DNA: 'Reality check' of caste survey report in Bihar
play icon15:19
DNA: 'Reality check' of caste survey report in Bihar
Deshhit: Russia's big attack on Canada!
play icon11:52
Deshhit: Russia's big attack on Canada!
Mission Raniganj Public Review: Akshay Kumar Acted Fearless In this daring Rescue Thriller
play icon1:20
Mission Raniganj Public Review: Akshay Kumar Acted Fearless In this daring Rescue Thriller
Thankyou for coming public review: Despite Star Turns, The Film Falls Short Of Expectations
play icon1:27
Thankyou for coming public review: Despite Star Turns, The Film Falls Short Of Expectations
Shubman Gill Tested Positive For Dengue, Doubtful For India-Australia World Cup Match | World Cup
play icon1:49
Shubman Gill Tested Positive For Dengue, Doubtful For India-Australia World Cup Match | World Cup
DNA,Sourabh Raaj Jain,Mahadev Betting App,mahadev betting app scam,Mahadev Online Betting App,mahadev app betting case,Kapil Sharma,mahadev app scam,mahadev app,mahadev online betting app case,mahadev online betting case,mahadev betting,online satta mahadev app,mahadev betting news,mahadev betting case,Mahadev Betting App Case,mahadev book app,mahadev betting app ranbir kapoor,ranbir kapoor in mahadev betting app case,kapil huma qureshi betting app case,