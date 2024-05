videoDetails

DNA: Bomb threat reported on IndiGo flight from Delhi to Varanasi

Sonam | Updated: May 29, 2024, 12:20 AM IST

Today, there was panic after 'bomb' was written on a tissue paper in the toilet of indigo airline flight 6E2211. This flight was going from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to Varanasi. After a bomb was written on the tissue paper, the crew issued an alert and requested the passengers to get down. After which there was panic among the passengers.