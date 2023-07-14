trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635640
DNA BREAKING: Joint statement of PM Modi and President Macron – Defense cooperation is a strong pillar of relations.

|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 11:44 PM IST
DNA BREAKING: PM Modi and President Macro said in a joint statement that defense cooperation is a strong pillar of relations, France has given important cooperation in the defense sector, France is important for self-reliant India. Along with this, PM Modi also thanked France for being the chief guest.
