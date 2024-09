videoDetails

DNA: Campaign to identify infiltrators started in Odisha too

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 11:32 PM IST

Like the Himanta government of Assam, now the Mohan Majhi government of Odisha has also started a campaign to identify infiltrators. Guidelines have been issued to identify infiltrators in about 12 out of 30 districts of Odisha. Owaisi has also made a big claim regarding the action.