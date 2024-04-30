Advertisement
DNA: Can You Get HIV From a Tattoo?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 30, 2024, 02:54 AM IST
40 such cases of HIV have been reported in 10 districts of UP who got infected after getting tattooed. This hobby of tattoos proved very costly. Especially for those youth who are getting tattoos done cheaply from tattoo artists sitting on the roadside.

