DNA: Chandrayaan-3 sends a new picture of Moon, Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals

|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
DNA: India's Chandrayaan-3 is doing wonders in space. Chandrayaan-3 has sent a video from space before landing on the moon. Seeing the video, it is clearly known that Chandrayaan-3 has reached very close to the moon. This video has been shared by ISRO on social media, in which Chandrayaan-3 can be seen very close to the moon. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) had told on Thursday that the lander module and propulsion module of Chandrayaan-3 were successfully separated. After this, Chandrayaan is rapidly moving towards the moon.
