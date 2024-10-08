videoDetails

DNA: CM Yogi strict on law and order

| Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 12:30 AM IST

During festivals, some pictures of chaos were seen in many cities of Uttar Pradesh. In such a situation, CM Yogi Adityanath came into quick action. Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with senior police officers of the state to tighten the law and order. Yogi Adityanath has given some instructions to improve the law and order. Pay attention to what Yogi has said. Controversial comments against any caste, community or religion are not tolerated, but chaos in the name of protest is not tolerated. Derogatory comments against gods and goddesses, great men or saints are unacceptable. But chaos will not be tolerated in the name of protest. The word 'but' holds a lot of significance in what Yogi Adityanath has said. Because this message of Yogi is not for any one religion, caste or community. The STRICT MESSAGE of Yogi with 'but' to improve the law and order in UP has very deep meaning.