Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2803964https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-cm-yogi-strict-on-law-and-order-2803964.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: CM Yogi strict on law and order

|Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 12:30 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
During festivals, some pictures of chaos were seen in many cities of Uttar Pradesh. In such a situation, CM Yogi Adityanath came into quick action. Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with senior police officers of the state to tighten the law and order. Yogi Adityanath has given some instructions to improve the law and order. Pay attention to what Yogi has said. Controversial comments against any caste, community or religion are not tolerated, but chaos in the name of protest is not tolerated. Derogatory comments against gods and goddesses, great men or saints are unacceptable. But chaos will not be tolerated in the name of protest. The word 'but' holds a lot of significance in what Yogi Adityanath has said. Because this message of Yogi is not for any one religion, caste or community. The STRICT MESSAGE of Yogi with 'but' to improve the law and order in UP has very deep meaning.

All Videos

DNA: Why is Lord Shiva imprisoned in Raisen?
Play Icon06:04
DNA: Why is Lord Shiva imprisoned in Raisen?
DNA: New Controversy Sparks Over Garba
Play Icon05:50
DNA: New Controversy Sparks Over Garba
DNA: Big Statement of Pakistanis on Zakir Naik
Play Icon02:48
DNA: Big Statement of Pakistanis on Zakir Naik
Taal Thok Ke: CM Yogi Warns Narsinghanand?
Play Icon44:55
Taal Thok Ke: CM Yogi Warns Narsinghanand?
Politics Sparks Over Pakistan Civil War
Play Icon33:42
Politics Sparks Over Pakistan Civil War

Trending Videos

DNA: Why is Lord Shiva imprisoned in Raisen?
play icon6:4
DNA: Why is Lord Shiva imprisoned in Raisen?
DNA: New Controversy Sparks Over Garba
play icon5:50
DNA: New Controversy Sparks Over Garba
DNA: Big Statement of Pakistanis on Zakir Naik
play icon2:48
DNA: Big Statement of Pakistanis on Zakir Naik
Taal Thok Ke: CM Yogi Warns Narsinghanand?
play icon44:55
Taal Thok Ke: CM Yogi Warns Narsinghanand?
Politics Sparks Over Pakistan Civil War
play icon33:42
Politics Sparks Over Pakistan Civil War
NEWS ON ONE CLICK