DNA: CNG prices will be reduced by 10%.. but how?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 11:06 PM IST

The Modi government has made strong arrangements to provide you cheap CNG and PNG. There will be a reduction of up to 10 percent in the prices of CNG and PNG. But why 'torture' in the opposition's stomach due to cheap gas?