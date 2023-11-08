trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685951
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Complete analysis of Nitish sex statement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 11:48 PM IST
There has been an uproar over the knowledge given by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on SEX in the Assembly and Legislative Council. Because Nitish wants to become a pan India leader, the ruckus is also happening pan India. On the other hand, Nitish Kumar today apologized for yesterday's statement. Apologized twice, even criticized himself, but with some ifs and buts. If I said something wrong. If I felt hurt. With this style. On the other hand, JDU and RJD leaders are defending Nitish with full force, justifying him.
Follow Us

All Videos

Jammu Kashmir: Terrorist sympathizers will be monitored through GPS tracker
Play Icon4:22
Jammu Kashmir: Terrorist sympathizers will be monitored through GPS tracker
DNA: Israel's shocking announcement on war
Play Icon12:12
DNA: Israel's shocking announcement on war
What are the real issues of 2024 elections?
Play Icon36:7
What are the real issues of 2024 elections?
pm modi angry on Nitish Kumar controversial statement
Play Icon35:23
pm modi angry on Nitish Kumar controversial statement
Big update on Indian Qatar death penalty
Play Icon6:6
Big update on Indian Qatar death penalty

Trending Videos

Jammu Kashmir: Terrorist sympathizers will be monitored through GPS tracker
play icon4:22
Jammu Kashmir: Terrorist sympathizers will be monitored through GPS tracker
DNA: Israel's shocking announcement on war
play icon12:12
DNA: Israel's shocking announcement on war
What are the real issues of 2024 elections?
play icon36:7
What are the real issues of 2024 elections?
pm modi angry on Nitish Kumar controversial statement
play icon35:23
pm modi angry on Nitish Kumar controversial statement
Big update on Indian Qatar death penalty
play icon6:6
Big update on Indian Qatar death penalty
DNA,DNA Zee News,nitish kumar speech,Nitish Kumar,pm modi on nitish kumar,PM Modi news,PM Modi,nitish kumar viral speech,nitish kumar speech latest,sex education speech by nitish kumar,nitish kumar on sex,CM Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar sex,Bihar CM Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar on sex education,nitish kumar video,lalu yadav nitish kumar,nitish kumar latest news,nitish kumar on boys,Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,tejashwi yadav on nitish kumar,