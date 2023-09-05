trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658448
DNA: Complete history from 'Bharat' to 'India'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
If we ask you what your identity is, what will you tell us? If you call yourself Indians…then who are these Indians…and if you call yourself Indians then who are Hindustani people. If our country is India then what is India…and if India is then what is Hindustan? Today the biggest issue in the country is who we are…are we Indians or are we Indians? Who are we and what is the name of our country.
