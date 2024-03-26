Advertisement
DNA: Complete story of Kangana-Shrinate controversy

Sonam|Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 11:58 PM IST
BJP has given ticket to film star Kangana Ranaut from Mandi seat of Himachal Pradesh. After the news of the ticket, senior Congress leader and spokesperson Supriya Shrinate made an indecent comment on Kangana. Today we will analyze this comment of Supriya Shrinet and the thinking behind her comment.

