DNA: Congress 'left' Kejriwal's support?

Sonam | Updated: May 18, 2024, 11:38 PM IST

By the way, the timing of Swati Maliwa case is also very interesting. Voting is in Delhi on 25th May. And before that, this case has become a hot topic of discussion among the voters. Today, CM Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi held rallies in Delhi. But both were not seen together in any rally. Whereas in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party and Congress are contesting the elections together under the banner of INDIA alliance.