DNA: Why did BJP lose in UP?

Sonam|Updated: Jun 18, 2024, 03:18 AM IST
There is a continuous churning and review going on on the poor performance of BJP in UP. The opposition is analyzing BJP's defeat in its own way. But BJP is also doing post-mortem of its defeat. According to sources, BJP's initial report on the defeat in UP has been ready. This report has been prepared at the divisional level in which the reasons for the defeat have been explained. According to the report, many candidates had become over-enthusiastic considering themselves victorious in the name of PM Modi and CM Yogi.

