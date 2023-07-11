DNA: Debt more than the budget, where will the money come from, open poll of CM Shivraj's claim । Ladli Behna Yojana

videoDetails

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has started 'Ladli Bahna Yojana' for the women of Madhya Pradesh. In this scheme, there is a plan to give 12 thousand rupees annually to women between the age of 23 to 60 years. According to the government claim, only two installments have come under this scheme. But many questions are also being raised regarding this plan. Women above 60 years of age from Madhya Pradesh have asked whether they are not the sisters of CM Shivraj? With this, there is more debt than the budget of this scheme, so where will the money for this scheme come from? There are 2.41 crore women voters, but only 1.25 crore women are getting the benefit of this scheme.