DNA: Deep Fake is 'Atom Bomb' of AI!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 11:08 PM IST
Deepfake videos will become a challenge not only for India but for the entire world in the coming times. Today the situation is such that after putting someone else's face on a person's face, people forget the difference between real and fake. Most people accepted Deepfake Video of actress Rashmika Mandanna as true. Deepfake video of film actress Kajol was also revealed. The government will soon prepare a draft for the regulation it wants to bring regarding Deepfake Videos.
