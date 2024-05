videoDetails

DNA: Delhi court denies bail to Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal Case

Sonam | Updated: May 27, 2024, 11:12 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar had filed a bail petition in Tis Hazari Court of Delhi on 25 May. This petition was heard today. Bibhav Kumar and Swati Maliwal also came face to face for the first time in the court room today. During the hearing, the court heard the arguments of Bibhav Kumar, Swati Maliwal and Delhi Police. And then the bail plea of ​​Bibhav Kumar was rejected.