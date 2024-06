videoDetails

DNA: Demonstration of 'Khalistan love' in Canadian Parliament

Sonam | Updated: Jun 20, 2024, 02:54 AM IST

A condolence meeting was organized in the Parliament of Canada on the death anniversary of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and one minute silence was observed for the peace of the soul of Khalistani terrorist Nijjar. All this happened at a time when Canadian President Justin Trudeau was busy in peace talks and meeting PM Modi during the G7 Summit in Italy.