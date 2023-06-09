NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Diabetes patients in India..10 crores

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
Diabetes is spreading like an epidemic in India, the number of patients will blow your mind. The number of diabetes patients in India has crossed 100 million.

All Videos

Big statement of Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala regarding alliance
1:21
Big statement of Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala regarding alliance
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The fatal result of love jihad, how women players got trapped
39:41
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The fatal result of love jihad, how women players got trapped
DNA: When Lal Bahadur Shastri became the second Prime Minister of India in 1964
3:14
DNA: When Lal Bahadur Shastri became the second Prime Minister of India in 1964
DNA: Inside Story of Ukraine's Drone Attack in Russian City
8:18
DNA: Inside Story of Ukraine's Drone Attack in Russian City
DNA: DNA test of the biggest immigration fraud, why 700 Indian students took to the streets in Canada
16:32
DNA: DNA test of the biggest immigration fraud, why 700 Indian students took to the streets in Canada

Trending Videos

1:21
Big statement of Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala regarding alliance
39:41
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The fatal result of love jihad, how women players got trapped
3:14
DNA: When Lal Bahadur Shastri became the second Prime Minister of India in 1964
8:18
DNA: Inside Story of Ukraine's Drone Attack in Russian City
16:32
DNA: DNA test of the biggest immigration fraud, why 700 Indian students took to the streets in Canada
Diabetes,Type 2 diabetes,Type 1 diabetes,Diabetes in India,diabetes increase in india,WHO report on Diabetes in India,india diabetes patient increase,diabetes symptoms,Diabetes treatment,report on diabetes,Diabetes cases in India,Reverse diabetes,Gestational diabetes,reverse diabetes india,Diabetes causes,signs of diabetes,sugar patient increase in india,Diabetes research,diabetes indian recipes,