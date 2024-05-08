Advertisement
DNA: Did Arvind Kejriwal receive funding from Khalistani groups?

Sonam|Updated: May 08, 2024, 12:14 AM IST
Even if Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail relief in the alleged liquor scam, his troubles do not seem to be reducing. Because after CBI and ED, now NIA can also investigate against CM Kejriwal. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena has recommended an NIA investigation against Chief Minister Kejriwal in the case of alleged political donations from banned terrorist organization Sikh For Justice.

