DNA: Did cloud seeding drown Dubai?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 18, 2024, 01:36 AM IST
The amount of rainfall that occurs in Dubai in one and a half years has occurred in just 24 hours which has ruined a fast-paced city like Dubai. Boats are moving on the streets of Dubai. Airport, railway station, mall, school, market everywhere are flooded. There is very little rainfall in UAE and for this the government here arranges artificial rain every year. This time also artificial rain was made. But is this artificial rain becoming the problem of Dubai? Has UAE's tampering with nature taken its toll?

