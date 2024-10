videoDetails

DNA: Did Uddhav accept Owaisi's offer?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 20, 2024, 02:30 AM IST

There is about 1 month left for the assembly elections in Maharashtra... Pressure politics is going on in every alliance for the distribution of seats but amidst all this, the biggest turning point can come in the politics of Maharashtra in the coming days, which will also impact the politics of the country... AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Uddhav Thackeray can come together...