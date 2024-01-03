trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705911
DNA: Do you also consider your parents a 'burden'?

Sonam|Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 11:48 PM IST
Today we will take you to an old age home. And will introduce them to those unfortunate elders who sacrificed their entire lives for the sake of their children, and in return, all they got from their children was a feeling of alienation. By seeing this report of ours from Oraiya in Uttar Pradesh, you will get an idea of ​​how much the number of children considering their parents as a burden has increased.

