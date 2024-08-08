videoDetails

DNA: Eaxplained -- Does everyone see a vote bank in Vinesh Phogat?

Sonam | Updated: Aug 08, 2024, 11:18 PM IST

DNA: Today we will show you two new rounds of wrestling happening in the name of Vinesh. Vinesh announced her retirement and before the announcement, she also claimed the silver medal. The matter is going on in the Court of Arbitration for Sports. The second wrestling is political. The opposition demanded a discussion in Parliament on Vinesh's disqualification. When permission was not given, there was so much ruckus in the Rajya Sabha that Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar had to leave the proceedings.